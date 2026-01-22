DT
Home / Delhi / Tender floated for construction of video-conferencing facility in Tihar Jail

Tender floated for construction of video-conferencing facility in Tihar Jail

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:52 AM Jan 22, 2026 IST
The Public Works Department (PWD) has floated a tender for the construction and modification of court video conference rooms as part of the pilot project, according to an official document.

The estimated cost of the project in the central Jail number 8 and 9 in the Tihar prison complex has been fixed at Rs 9,52,445, the details of the tender mentioned.The work has to be completed within a month from the date of commencement and after completion, the facility will be used as a pilot project, it added.

A Tihar source said this was a Central government project and would be implemented in all states. The Public Works Department will construct or modify court video-conferencing rooms, which will enable inmates with threat perception or having any ailment to be produced virtually after approval from the courts.Bids have been invited for electrical works for the construction of court video-conferencing rooms at the CJ-1 complex of Tihar Jail in New Delhi. The tender states that the work is being taken up under a video-conferencing pilot project, as per the tender document.

The electrical works include internal electrification required for the proposed courtrooms at the CJ-1 complex. All electrical works are to be carried out in accordance with applicable CPWD electrical specifications and tender conditions, it reads.

The tender calls for internal electrification works, power supply arrangements and electrical installation support for court video-conferencing rooms at the CJ-1 complex of Tihar Jail.

