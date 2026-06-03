Tense calm prevails in Ghaziabad’s Khoda

A week after the killing of Surya Chauhan (17) shook Ghaziabad’s Khoda area, the authorities have stepped up administrative and police action, even as a tense calm continues to grip the locality.

Advertisement

With security personnel deployed across sensitive pockets, many shops remained shut on Tuesday, including businesses run by members of both communities. Officials said the heightened presence was aimed at maintaining law and order following the murder that has triggered strong public reaction and intensified scrutiny of the area.

Advertisement

The latest measures came as the district administration launched a three-day verification campaign, named Operation Clean Sweep, targeting tenants, commercial establishments, unauthorised properties and suspected criminal elements in Khoda.

Advertisement

During the drive, the authorities sealed three madrassas that were allegedly operating without official recognition.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar said joint teams of the police and the Minority Welfare Department identified the institutions during verification checks.

Advertisement

“During the verification drive, three madrasas were identified that were being run without registration with the Madrasa Board or the Minority Welfare Department,” Kumar told reporters.

He said details of children enrolled in these institutions would be collected and steps would be taken to facilitate their admission to nearby government or other recognised schools. Officials from the police, Basic Education Department and Minority Welfare Department are participating in the operation.

The developments unfolded as public attention remained focused on the murder of Surya, a resident of Navneet Vihar in Khoda. The teenager was stabbed after an altercation on May 28 and later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Noida.

According to the police, the attack was allegedly planned by 19-year-old Asad, his father Nawab and their associates following a dispute related to riding a motorcycle. Surya’s family, however, have alleged that the killing stemmed from a disagreement after he refused to watch a goat sacrifice during Bakrid.

The case took another turn on Sunday when Asad, who carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, was killed in a police encounter. The police have arrested Nawab, along with Farhan and Atif, while one accused remains absconding.

On Monday, the administration pasted a notice outside Asad’s house, alleging illegal occupation of land and warning of possible demolition proceedings if a response is not submitted within 15 days.

Amid the ongoing developments, Mrinalini Singh, daughter of former Union Minister and current Mizoram Governor VK Singh, visited Surya’s family and expressed solidarity with them.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, she said the incident had sent a wrong message to society.

“The manner in which Asad befriended Surya and then allegedly killed him is wrong, even from the perspective of humanity. Justice will be done because there is God and there is also CM Yogi Adityanath,” she said.

She said local BJP leaders had been supporting the family since the incident and would continue to stand by them. Residents in the area also spoke of the wider impact the crime has had on daily life and community relations.

Azad Saifi, who runs an Internet service business in Khoda, said the actions of one individual had tarnished the image of an entire community.

“I did not know Asad or his family personally. A lot depends on how children are brought up. Parents should pay attention to their upbringing,” he said.

Another local resident, whose husband operates a daily needs store, said the family supported keeping shops closed if it helped secure justice for Surya’s family.

As investigations continue and administrative action gathers pace, Khoda remains under close watch, with the authorities seeking to prevent further tensions while pursuing all aspects linked to the case.