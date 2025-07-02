Textiles Minister opens India International Garment Fair

Minister of State for Textiles and External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, on Tuesday inaugurated the 73rd edition of the India International Garment Fair (IIGF) in the national capital, calling it “Asia’s largest and most vibrant garment fair that showcases India’s creativity and craftsmanship to the world”.

Addressing a gathering of industry leaders, international buyers, and exhibitors, Margherita described the fair as “a celebration of the creativity, craftsmanship, and confidence of Indians”.

He said the 73rd edition spanned over 21,000 sq m, and was hosting more than 360 exhibitors from across India, with buyers arriving from 80 countries spanning North America, Europe, Oceania, Africa, and Eurasia.

Emphasising the government’s focus on strengthening India’s position in the global textile market, the minister said, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the guidance of Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh, our ministry is working not just for volumes, but for value, versatility, and visibility.”

He added that India’s textile and apparel industry contributed 2.3 per cent to the country’s GDP, 13 per cent to industrial production, and accounted for 12 per cent of total exports.

In 2023-24, textile exports stood at $34.4 billion, with apparel comprising 42 per cent of it.

The government now aimed to cross the ambitious milestone of $100 billion in textile exports by 2030, he added.

With over 80 per cent of the sector driven by MSMEs, Margherita stressed the need to boost productivity, ensure steady raw material supply, and reduce import dependence to maintain competitiveness.

He said the India-UK free trade agreement, and ongoing negotiations with the EU and US would unlock new high-value markets for

Indian exporters.

The fair, which is set to conclude on July 3, focuses on showcasing apparel trends tailored for the European Union, the US, and other

Western markets.

Exhibitors from 12 regions — including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Haryana — are participating in the event.

Major global enterprises, including Lulu Group International (UAE), One Brand Apparel (USA), Debenhams Group (UK), and Delta Galil Industries (Hong Kong), are attending the fair to explore sourcing opportunities.