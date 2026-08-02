DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Thailand flyer arrested at Delhi airport with 2.7 kg hydroponic weed hidden in chocolate packets

Thailand flyer arrested at Delhi airport with 2.7 kg hydroponic weed hidden in chocolate packets

The passenger was arrested under Section 43(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:25 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Customs officers at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here have allegedly recovered 2.7 kg of suspected hydroponic weed concealed inside chocolate packets from a passenger arriving from Thailand’s Phuket, and arrested him, officials said on Sunday. Hydroponic weed is a high-potency variety of cannabis grown in nutrient-rich water instead of soil.

Advertisement

Customs officers intercepted the passenger, who arrived from Phuket on August 2, after he crossed the Customs Green Channel based on the Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) profiling.  During X-ray screening of the baggage, officers noticed suspicious images, the statement said.

Advertisement

A subsequent search led to the recovery of four vacuum-sealed packets containing a green-coloured substance suspected to be hydroponic weed (ganja).

Advertisement

These packets, concealed inside chocolate packets, weighed 2,759 grams, including the packing material, officials said.

According to the statement, the passenger was arrested under Section 43(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The suspected ganja/marijuana, along with the concealing and packaging material, was seized under Section 43(a) of the Act, it said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts