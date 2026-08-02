Thailand flyer arrested at Delhi airport with 2.7 kg hydroponic weed hidden in chocolate packets

Customs officers at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here have allegedly recovered 2.7 kg of suspected hydroponic weed concealed inside chocolate packets from a passenger arriving from Thailand’s Phuket, and arrested him, officials said on Sunday. Hydroponic weed is a high-potency variety of cannabis grown in nutrient-rich water instead of soil.

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Customs officers intercepted the passenger, who arrived from Phuket on August 2, after he crossed the Customs Green Channel based on the Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) profiling. During X-ray screening of the baggage, officers noticed suspicious images, the statement said.

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A subsequent search led to the recovery of four vacuum-sealed packets containing a green-coloured substance suspected to be hydroponic weed (ganja).

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These packets, concealed inside chocolate packets, weighed 2,759 grams, including the packing material, officials said.

According to the statement, the passenger was arrested under Section 43(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The suspected ganja/marijuana, along with the concealing and packaging material, was seized under Section 43(a) of the Act, it said.