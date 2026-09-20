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Home / Delhi / Thar driver goes on rampage in Gurugram, police launch probe

Thar driver goes on rampage in Gurugram, police launch probe

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:12 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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A video grab of the Thar.
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High drama unfolded in Gurugram’s Sector 89 area when the driver of a Thar went on a rampage. The allegedly intoxicated driver repeatedly rammed his Thar into a cab. The cab driver and the two youths inside the cab had a narrow escape.

After a video of the incident went viral on social media, a team from the Kherki Daula police station launched an investigation into the matter.

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According to eyewitnesses, four youths arrived in Sector 89 in a Mahindra Thar bearing a Delhi registration number. A heated argument broke out among the friends. In a fit of rage, two youths stepped out of the Thar and booked a cab via the Rapido app.

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It is alleged that as soon as the cab arrived and the two youths got into it, their friend rammed his Thar into the cab. The cab driver shouted at him to stop but he continued hitting the vehicle. Due to the impact, the cab’s airbags were deployed and no one suffered serious injuries.

Passers-by and locals filmed the incident on their mobile phones. The cab driver reported the matter to the Kherki Daula police station. By the time the police reached the scene, the Thar driver had fled.

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“Based on the vehicle’s registration number, we are trying to identify its owner and the other youths,” said a senior police officer.

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