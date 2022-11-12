Theft accused, who 'died' 24 yrs ago, held

ANI

Delhi, November 11

The Delhi Police have arrested a man who was declared dead in official documents 24 years ago.

As the man, wanted in a theft case in 1991, was declared ‘dead’ in all official papers, the Delhi Police stopped looking for him 24 years ago. However, the Bawana police was recently tipped off about the accused and the Delhi Police later worked on the lead to nab him.

DCP, Outer-North District, Devesh Kumar Mahla said the police were questioning the accused for leads on the person who helped him in making forged papers.