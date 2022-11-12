Theft accused, who 'died' 24 yrs ago, held

Delhi, November 11
The Delhi Police have arrested a man who was declared dead in official documents 24 years ago.
As the man, wanted in a theft case in 1991, was declared ‘dead’ in all official papers, the Delhi Police stopped looking for him 24 years ago. However, the Bawana police was recently tipped off about the accused and the Delhi Police later worked on the lead to nab him.
DCP, Outer-North District, Devesh Kumar Mahla said the police were questioning the accused for leads on the person who helped him in making forged papers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: Amid cold weather voting picks up for 68 Assembly seats in hill state
BJP fights Congress and rebels; all eyes on key contenders f...
CM Jai Ram Thakur asks people to vote in large numbers to help build ‘prosperous Himachal’
The chief minister also responds to Prime Minister Narendra ...
Polling under way to elect sarpanches, panches in 9 Haryana districts
The polling is being held for the post of 2,683 sarpanches a...
As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'
Minimum temperature settles at 12.6 degrees Celsius