A few hours before Rekha Gupta swearing in as the Delhi Chief Minister, Congress leader Alka Lamba posted a viral old video of the BJP leader from her days as a councillor.

Alka Lamba and Rekha Gupta have known each other since college days. They were both prominent youth leaders making their mark in Delhi's youth politics.

Now, years later, Rekha Gupta has risen to the top position of Chief Minister.

दिल्ली की नवनियुक्त मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता @gupta_rekha का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेज़ी से वायरल हो रहा है - जिस पर लिखा है “मिलिए दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री से”. BJP की पार्षद रहते हुए सदन में उनके व्यवहार और आचरण पर सवाल उठाए जा रहे हैं - इस वीडियो में वह सरकारी सम्पति को नुकसान… pic.twitter.com/wXYplHGa02 — Alka Lamba 🇮🇳 (@LambaAlka) February 20, 2025

Lamba took to social media platform X and shared a post in Hindi, which was translated into English as follows: “A video of the newly appointed Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta is rapidly going viral on social media – on which it is written “Meet the Chief Minister of Delhi”. Questions are being raised on her conduct and behavior in the House while being a BJP councilor – In this video, she can be clearly seen damaging government property and being violent – which is also highly reprehensible – the behavior of a leader sitting on the highest post should be an ideal – while behaving in such an unparliamentary/violent manner, she might not have even thought that one day she would become the Chief Minister of Delhi. If the opposition in the Assembly behaves in the same way in front of her by making her an example, then it remains to be seen what Rekha Gupta says and does. My best wishes to Delhi and Delhiite.”

This post came a day after Lamba extended her congratulations to Rekha with a nostalgic message and an old photo of the two. When Lamba won the DUSU elections in 1995 and became its president from NSUI, Rekha Gupta was in the same year elected as general secretary from ABVP.

The picture Lamba earlier shared captures the moment when both young leaders took their oaths as office bearers of DUSU.