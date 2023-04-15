 There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal : The Tribune India

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts, says AAP supremo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

 

New Delhi, April 15

A day after he was summoned by the CBI in the Delhi excise policy case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was threatening accused in the alleged liquor scam.

There is no liquor scam and AAP leaders are being falsely implicated by the probe agency, said Kejriwal.

Addressing a press conference, the Delhi Chief Minister underlined that the excise policy, which is the centre of attention, is an excellent policy and is doing well in Punjab where it has increased revenue by 50 per cent.

Kejriwal said no other party has been targeted in the last 75 years as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“... That is because the AAP has given hope to people that it would eradicate poverty and make them educated. They want to trample this hope by targeting us,” he said.   

Accusing the CBI and the ED of filing false affidavits, he said they are alleging that his former deputy Manish Sisodia destroyed 14 phones, but the “reality is different”.

“Out of these, four phones are with the ED and one is with the CBI. Most of the other phones are active and being used by volunteers. The CBI and the ED know this. They are filing false affidavits in court,” he alleged. 

Kejriwal further said that it has been alleged that a bribe of Rs 100 crore was taken, but he asked where was the money.

“More than 400 raids were conducted...where is the money? It was said that money was used in Goa elections. They questioned every Goa vendor whom we had employed, but could not find anything. The question is not about corruption in the excise policy,” he asserted.                           

The Delhi Chief Minister added that he was told that “his number would be next” after he had spoken about corruption in the state Assembly last month.

Kejriwal said former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik’s allegations, in an interview, against PM Narendra Modi were serious and showed that the Prime Minister was “corrupt”.

“I had said similar things about Modi in the past but everyone ignored. But now Satya Pal Malik, who was very close to Modi, is making same claims against him. This shows I was right,” said Kejriwal.

“I will appear before the CBI. If the BJP has already directed the agency to arrest me, then I will be arrested tomorrow,” the Delhi Chief Minister said on summons issued by the CBI.

Later in a tweet, he said, “We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts.” —with PTI inputs

 

