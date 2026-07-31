There should be no controversy over Vande Mataram, but new version too lengthy: Ram Gopal Yadav

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday welcomed the government’s resolve to act against those involved in paper leaks, while criticising it over parliamentary proceedings and demanding accountability on the alleged Ram Mandir donation irregularities.

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Speaking to reporters here, senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav, commenting on the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which has been passed by both Houses of Parliament, said there should be no controversy over Vande Mataram.

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Recalling its historic role during the freedom struggle, he said people had gone to jail and faced bullets while raising the slogan, reflecting its significance in India’s independence movement. However, Yadav expressed reservations about the expanded version of the song, saying the original was concise, easy to read and remember.

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“They have now made it too long. Neither those who introduced it remember it, nor do those listening. The original version was concise, easy to read and remember,” he said.

On the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations, Yadav described the issue as one of “national importance”, saying it concerns not only Uttar Pradesh but also the faith and sentiments of Lord Ram’s devotees across the world.

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Alleging that the scale of the irregularities was substantial, he claimed, “The massive irregularity—the theft—that has occurred is no trivial matter. What is visible now is merely the tip of the iceberg. The government is afraid to discuss it”.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video message on examination reforms and action against paper leaks, Yadav welcomed the Prime Minister’s remarks, stating that no criminal involved in paper leaks should be spared. “The Prime Minister has said so, and that is a good thing. No criminal should be spared,” he said.

Meanwhile, party MP Awadhesh Prasad criticised the absence of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister during the parliamentary debate on the Paper Leak Bill. He said that given the significance of the legislation, both leaders should have been present in the House, calling their absence unfortunate during discussions on such an important issue.

Parliament on Thursday passed both the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.