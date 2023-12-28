 Thick fog envelops Delhi for 3rd day, poor visibility affects traffic : The Tribune India

Commuters make their way through fog in New Delhi on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI



Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, December 27

Dense fog engulfed the national capital on Wednesday morning, leading to disruption in flight and train operations. The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was 380, in the upper end of the ‘very poor’ category.

The visibility at some places in the national capital dropped to 50 metres while visibility at several other areas was 125 metres.

For the third day in a row, thick fog led to massive travel disruption as 110 flights and 25 trains were delayed in the morning. A total of 28 international departure flights, 15 international arrival flights, 42 domestic departure flights and 25 domestic arrival flights were affected this morning.

Air India airlines has announced that it will allow its passengers flying to and from Delhi IGI Airport during the winter season to reschedule or cancel their bookings at no extra cost if their flight is likely to be affected due to fog.

Thick fog also led to a collision of 12 vehicles on the Delhi-Agra Yamuna Expressway. No injuries were reported.

“Due to dense fog on the Yamuna expressway near Dayanatpur village under the Jewar police station area, many vehicles heading towards Agra collided with each other. No serious injuries were reported. Traffic is operating smoothly on the expressway now,” Greater Noida ADCP Ashok Kumar said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature was a degree above normal at 7.8°C while the maximum was recorded at 22°C – two degrees above normal.

The weather office has predicted ‘dense’ to ‘very dense’ fog in the capital till December 29, while the temperature will dip to six degrees tomorrow. Meanwhile, Gurugram recorded a minimum temperature at 6.4°C and maximum at 20.6°C.

The Early Warning System has forecasted that the air quality in Delhi will likely remain in the ‘very poor’ category from December 28-30.

#Environment #Pollution


