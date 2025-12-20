DT
Home / Delhi / Thick smog blankets Delhi as air quality turns 'severe'; airport issues passenger advisory

Thick smog blankets Delhi as air quality turns 'severe'; airport issues passenger advisory

Airport says 'Low Visibility Procedures' still in progress, but all flight operations functioning normally

ANI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:30 AM Dec 20, 2025 IST
Commuters brave dense fog on a winter morning, in New Delhi, Saturday, December 20, 2025. PTI
The national capital woke up to a thick layer of toxic smog on Saturday morning, significantly reducing visibility and affecting residents.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 384 at around 8 am, falling into the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, air quality spiked to 'severe' levels in certain areas.

Several parts of the city continued to experience alarmingly high pollution. According to the CPCB, the AQI at Sarai Kale Khan stood at 428, while Akshardham recorded 420. Rao Tularam Marg registered 403, and the Barapullah flyover area recorded 380.

Other pollution hotspots included Anand Vihar (428), Ashok Vihar (407), and the ITO area (429), all falling under the 'severe' category across large swathes of the national capital.

In response to the deteriorating air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked all measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-IV across Delhi-NCR. Restrictions under GRAP-IV include a ban on non-essential construction activities, restricted entry of certain diesel vehicles, and enhanced enforcement to curb pollution sources.

Meanwhile, Indira Gandhi International Airport issued a passenger advisory on Saturday amid the dense fog. The airport stated that ‘Low Visibility Procedures’ are still in progress, but all flight operations are functioning normally.

In its 7 am statement, the airport advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates.

“Low Visibility Procedures are still in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are functioning normally. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates,” the statement said.

Earlier, due to cold weather and dense fog, flight operations were affected on Friday, though visibility was gradually improving. The passenger advisory added that arrivals and departures were continuing, with some delays possible.

