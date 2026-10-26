Thick smoke was seen billowing from the Union secretariat's North Block here on Monday, prompting authorities to rush six fire tenders to the spot, an official said.

It houses the Union Ministries of Home Affairs and Finance.

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A police officer said some repair work was underway at the building, which might have led to a minor fire.

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No casualty has been reported so far.

Delhi Fire Services received a call at 11.10 am reporting smoke emanating from the building, following which six fire tenders were dispatched, the official said.