Thieves strike at BJP MP’s Lutyens’ Delhi bungalow

A break-in at the official residence of Rajya Sabha MP Dr Radha Mohan Das Agrawal has raised questions over security in the high-security VIP area of central Delhi, after thieves entered his government bungalow on Ferozeshah Road and stole a tablet and other essential items, bathroom taps and even a drain cover from the premises.

The incident took place at bungalow number 18 while the MP and his family were away from Delhi.

Advertisement

The Barakhamba Road police received information about the burglary through the control room on Saturday evening and reached the residence. A forensic team was called to the spot and collected fingerprints and other evidence.

Advertisement

The police have obtained CCTV footage from cameras installed around the area to establish how the thieves entered the premises and the route they took while escaping. Investigators are also trying to determine how many people were involved and whether the residence had been surveyed before the burglary.