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Home / Delhi / Think critically, contribute to society, L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu tells students

Think critically, contribute to society, L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu tells students

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:11 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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L-G Taranjit Sandhu and Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar during an event at Delhi Public School, Safdarjung Enclave.
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Delhi Police Public School, Safdarjung Enclave, organised a felicitation ceremony on Friday to honour meritorious students and showcase their academic and artistic achievements. Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu attended the event as the chief guest, while Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar was the guest of honour.

The programme featured cultural performances, including Dastan Goi, a traditional storytelling presentation on Delhi’s history, an Aadi Yogi presentation, a musical performance by the school choir and Ullas, a classical fusion dance.

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An interactive session between the Lieutenant-Governor and students was another highlight. The students raised questions on contemporary issues and shared their views and aspirations. Sandhu responded to their queries, offering guidance and encouraging them to think critically and contribute positively to society.

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The event also saw the e-launch of the school’s e-magazine, Sahas, marking the institution’s first such initiative. The programme concluded with the felicitation of meritorious students for their academic achievements and dedication.

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