Third attack on DU teacher in a year triggers indefinite strike

The alleged assault on a teacher at Motilal Nehru College (Evening) during DUSU election duty has triggered an indefinite strike by faculty members, marking the third reported attack on a Delhi University (DU) professor in less than a year.

Teachers have suspended all teaching and academic activities from September 23, alleging that the university administration and the police have failed to act against those responsible for the September 16 incident.

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The Staff Association has also alleged incidents of hooliganism, trespassing and defacement of public property during the DUSU election duty.

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The alleged assault took place on the last day of DUSU campaigning, two days before polling on September 18. Teachers said the college had repeatedly approached the police seeking registration of an FIR and that CCTV footage of the incident was available, but no case had been registered so far.

The latest incident comes after a reported assault on a teacher at Bhim Rao Ambedkar College last year and the alleged physical assault of a senior professor at the Faculty of Law on August 27 this year.

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Teachers’ groups have cited the three incidents while demanding stronger action and protection for faculty members performing official duties.

Mithuraaj Dhusiya, member of the Executive Council, DU, said, “Enough is enough. First Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, then Faculty of Law and now Motilal Nehru College (Evening), violence against teachers of DU is increasing. Delhi University administration needs to shed its dilly dally approach and ensure strongest possible action against perpetrators of violence.”

He said, “The Principal reported that the college has made several attempts to get an FIR registered. However, the police have not registered one so far. This is despite the availability of CCTV footage. If true, this is yet another case of impunity to perpetrators. DU cannot be lost to violence.”

Abha Dev Habib, secretary, Delhi Teachers Forum (DTF), said the September 16 incident was part of a series of alleged assaults on teachers by students associated with political organisations. She alleged that no action had been taken despite CCTV footage being available and repeated written requests from the college.

Rudrashish Chakraborty, treasurer, DTF and former member, Academic Council, University of Delhi, said, “Teachers of Moti Lal Nehru College (Evening) had no option but to resort to an indefinite strike to seek redressal of their grievances and justice for themselves from an administration whose apathy towards teachers and students have reached a new low as evident in this incident.”

Teachers from other DU colleges and representatives of the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) are expected to join the protest in solidarity.