‘This is self-chosen situation, not disease’: Sonam Wangchuk as Delhi Police shift him to hospital

As Delhi Police shifted climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from the Jantar Mantar protest site to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday morning, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) attempted to keep the agitation alive by announcing a fresh indefinite hunger strike, even as its leaders’ alleged detentions and protesters claimed police action at the site.

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Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 21 days in support of students demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak that led to the examination’s cancellation, was taken to the hospital.

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As he was being escorted from the protest site, Wangchuk told the officials, “This is a self-chosen situation, not a disease or disorder... Please don’t get into political things. I understand there must be pressure on you," he said.

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Dr Satish Lamba, who has been monitoring Wangchuk's health, said the High Court had directed that Wangchuk be medically monitored and questioned the decision to hospitalise him.

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"The court has already said he should be monitored, not hospitalised. Please don’t get into political things," Lamba said.

The immediate political flashpoint emerged after CJP’s founder Abhijeet Dipke announced that he would continue the protest.

“I am starting an indefinite hunger strike beginning right now,” Dipke said.

The announcement came amid a standoff between protest organisers and Delhi Police over Wangchuk’s removal from the protest venue. While the police maintained that the hospitalisation was carried out in compliance with the High Court's directions monitoring of his health, Dipke alleged that Wangchuk was “taken away forcefully”.

The situation at Jantar Mantar remained tense through the morning. Electricity supply to the protest site was disconnected hours after Wangchuk was shifted to hospital, while police also moved to clear the area. Some students present at the site also claimed they were subjected to a lathicharge during the operation.

Dipke further alleged that he and several other organisers were prevented from participating in the protest and were placed under house arrest while Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital.

The hospital administration of Safdarjung Hospital told The Tribune that Wangchuk was under the care of doctors.

Safdarjung Hospital said: "Mr Sonam Wangchuck was received and admitted at Safdarjung Hospital for required health care at 7.40 am today. He is weak due to prolonged fasting and dehydration. Although he is currently stable, he requires continuous observation, monitoring and treatment to restore his body parameters."