'This is the era of solutions not disruptions': PM to Opposition as Budget Session rolls

A day after President Droupadi Murmu urged political unity in matters of national interest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this era was one of solutions and not disruptions even as he urged all MPs to participate in India's development journey.

"Tendencies to oppose and dislike are natural in democracies. But everyone agrees that our government has stressed last-mile delivery. We have ensured that the benefits of schemes bring positive change in lives and schemes are not confined to files alone…

“Indian democracy and demography are today a major ray of hope for the world. This is an opportunity to respect democratic processes. The world will welcome this. Today is not the time for disruptions. This is the time for solutions."

The PM said today's priority is not disruption but solution and advised opposition members not to "sulk and engage in disruptive acts but to engage in solution-oriented tasks”.

The PM was speaking a day after opposition MPs interrupted President Murmu's speech over Viksit Bharat G RAM G law.

In his customary address at the start of every Parliament session, the Prime Minister mentioned that the India-EU Free Trade Agreement was for an "ambitious nation, aspirational youth and for self -reliant India."

The PM said that a self-confident India was today a ray of hope and a centre of attraction for the world.

"At the start of this quarter, the India-EU FTA reflects the bright future of youth," the PM said.

Giving a clear message for the Indian industry and manufacturers, he said they should not be complacent, thinking that the sale of their wares had eased, they should instead focus on producing quality products.

"Indian manufacturers will hopefully use this opportunity to enhance their capacities. Now that we have signed the ‘mother of all deals’ with the EU, our producers and manufacturers shouldn't think major markets have opened up and business has eased.

This is an opportunity to stress on quality. Now that markets have opened up, we should take top quality products to the EU. If we raise the quality, we will win hearts in EU and this will leave an impact for centuries. The company brand with national brand establishes a new reputation for India," the PM said.

"Reform, perform and transform is the mark of this government and now we are on the ‘Reform Express’ and I thank MPs for investing positive energies in this initiative," he said, hailing the Presidential address to the Parliament yesterday as a guiding light for the future.

The PM said the country was not putting longstanding problems behind and was, in fact, entering the path of long-term solutions. This, he said, led to predictability which inspired global trust.

The PM also pledged to keep humans at the centre as technologies are embraced.

"National progress is our goal in all decisions and all our decisions are human-centric. We will compete with technology, we will absorb it. But, we will never underestimate human-centric systems. We will blend human capacity with technology sensitively," the PM said.