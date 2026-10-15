The Delhi High Court agreed to hear on Thursday a plea to stop a fresh protest called by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke at the Connaught Place Central Park on October 16.

Senior Advocate Sacchin Puri mentioned the matter for urgent hearing before a Bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma.

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"In the heart of Connaught Place Central Park, a protest is called. It seems we are being targeted. This is not a site (for protest). They have already started shutting down. This is the Dussehra weekend. This protest has to be stopped," Puri said.

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Observing that the Supreme Court is also slated to take up protest-related issues during the day, the Bench asked the counsel to inform the other parties and return to the court at 2.30 pm.

Dipke has called on 'patriots' to gather at Central Park in Delhi's business hub Connaught Place on Friday with the National Flag, alleging that CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been "jailed for unfurling the Tricolour".

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The call came on a day Das and Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody and were lodged in Tihar Jail for allegedly violating their peace bonds and trespassing into Jantar Mantar, which has been denotified as a protest area.

Central Delhi has witnessed massive protests being carried out by opposition parties, student groups and civil society members since June-July this year over various issues, including matters related to the functioning of the Election Commission.

Earlier, lawyer Rishabh Saxena and traders had approached the high court to regulate protests in the capital.