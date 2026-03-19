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Home / Delhi / Those responsible for lapses in Palam firefighting operation to face action: Delhi government sources

Those responsible for lapses in Palam firefighting operation to face action: Delhi government sources

Locals claimed that the ladder of the hydraulic crane, which first reached the spot, malfunctioned while the second crane took nearly an hour to arrive, causing delays in the rescue of the victims

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:13 PM Mar 19, 2026 IST
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The Delhi government will take strict action against those found responsible for alleged lapses in firefighting operations in southwest Delhi's Palam where a devastating blaze claimed nine lives, official sources said on Thursday.

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An inquiry has been ordered to identify lapses in connection with the alleged malfunctioning of hydraulic machine of firefighters that many claimed delayed the rescue operation.

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Locals claimed that the ladder of the hydraulic crane, which first reached the spot, malfunctioned while the second crane took nearly an hour to arrive, causing delays in the rescue of the victims.

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They claimed that had the first hydraulic crane worked properly, it could have saved lives.

"The government will not spare anyone responsible for these lapses and strict action will soon be taken," the official sources said.

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On Wednesday morning, nine members of a family, including a 70-year-old woman and three young girls -- one just three years old -- were killed after a massive fire tore through a four-storey residential building in Delhi's Palam.

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