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Home / Delhi / Thousand-yr-old civilisation divided by Partition, says VP Radhakrishnan

Thousand-yr-old civilisation divided by Partition, says VP Radhakrishnan

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:41 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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C.P. Radhakrishnan. FILE
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Vice-President of India C.P. Radhakrishnan on Friday said the Partition of 1947 was not merely a political division that redrew India’s borders, but also fragmented its thousand-year-old civilisation and heritage.

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He was speaking at a ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ programme organised by the Centre for Independence and Partition Studies (CIPS), University of Delhi, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR).

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The event, themed “The Partition of India - A Saga of Displacement, Separation and Resettlement” and focused on “The Story of India’s Partition (1947)”, was attended by Radhakrishnan, while DU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh presided over the programme. ICHR Chairman Prof. Raghuvendra Tanwar delivered the keynote address.

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Radhakrishnan said, “Partition did not merely redraw borders; it also divided our thousand years old civilisation.”

He said the division along religious lines had also fragmented India’s heritage, leaving places including Sindhu Nadi, Kartarpur Sahib, Nankana Sahib, ancient Shakti Peethas, Harappa and Mohenjo-daro on the other side of the border.

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The Vice-President also called upon the youth to contribute to the mission of building a “Viksit Bharat 2047” and stressed the importance of national strength and security.

He honoured Partition survivors present at the programme and urged students to put “Nation First” while remembering the country’s civilisational history and heritage.

Prof Yogesh Singh highlighted the scale of displacement caused by Partition, noting that approximately 15 million people were forced to leave their homes. He said there were no accurate figures for the number of deaths and that there had been no prior planning for the Partition.

Questioning the circumstances surrounding the division, Singh said, “Who, ultimately, bore the responsibility for such a massive humanitarian tragedy?”

He stressed that remembering and examining history was essential to ensure that such a tragedy was not repeated.

Prof Raghuvendra Tanwar said Partition had historically received limited attention in school curricula, with the subject at one point being condensed into just 50-60 words.

Emphasising the need to understand the events in greater depth, he said, “It is essential for everyone to understand the truth behind the Partition.”

Tanwar said more than 13 million people were displaced during Partition and more than 100,000 women were abducted and subjected to abuse. He also observed that ordinary citizens bore the greatest burden of the tragedy, while sections of the elite had begun migrating as early as 1946.

He further said the country had never actually consented to the Partition.

An exhibition featuring images and news reports related to Partition was also organised by the ICHR on the occasion.

At the conclusion of the programme, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta administered the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ pledge to those present.

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