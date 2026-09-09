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Home / Delhi / Thousands join ABVP’s student safety march at Delhi University

Thousands join ABVP’s student safety march at Delhi University

Demand MCD Commissioner’s resignation

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:47 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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ABVP activists hold a protest at Delhi University’s North Campus.
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Thousands of students from across Delhi University joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) ‘Student Safety March’ on Tuesday, demanding urgent safety audits of paying guest (PG) accommodations, expansion of hostel facilities and accountability for the Satya Niketan building collapse.

The march, held under the campaign call ‘Aakhir Kab Tak?’, began at the university’s rugby ground and culminated at the Arts Faculty. Students raised concerns over the safety of PG accommodations in student-dominated areas. They also demanded immediate structural and safety audits of PGs in and around such localities.

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The ABVP also demanded that Delhi University expand its hostel capacity and construct new hostels to reduce students’ dependence on PG accommodations and rented buildings. The organisation called for strict action against PG operators and building owners found violating safety norms.

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Terming the Satya Niketan tragedy a reflection of serious administrative lapses, the ABVP demanded that responsibility be fixed and called for the resignation of the MCD Commissioner.

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