Thousands join Yamuna cleanliness drive at 70 locations across Delhi

Thousands of people, including BJP leaders, workers, youth groups and members of resident welfare associations, participated in a cleanliness drive along the Yamuna on Sunday as part of the Delhi Government’s ‘Chalo Yamuna Campaign’, held at 70 locations across the city.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in the drive at ITO Hathi Ghat, while Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra led the campaign at Gandhi Nagar Ghat. The initiative also marked the concluding event of the BJP’s Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and 25 years of his public service.

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During the drive, participants collected waste from the riverbanks, including clothes offered to deities, damaged idols, puja materials, plastic wrappers and other rubbish.

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Gupta urged residents to become ‘Yamuna Praharis’ and make cleanliness a habit rather than limiting it to occasional campaigns. She said the government was working on several fronts to reduce pollution in the river, including setting up sewage treatment plants (STPs), decentralised treatment facilities and desilting drains that discharge into the Yamuna.

The chief minister said keeping the river clean was a collective responsibility and called on people to ensure that religious offerings, plastic and other waste did not end up in the river or along its banks.

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Malhotra appealed to residents to sustain the effort beyond the one-day drive. He urged people to use designated collection points for religious offerings and called for the first Sunday of every month to be observed as ‘Yamuna Day’.

He also set a target of making the Yamuna fit for bathing by 2030, saying government initiatives alone would not be enough without public participation.

BJP co-in-charge Darshana Jardosh, who participated in the drive at Sonia Vihar, said women could play an important role in changing household waste-disposal practices.

The campaign saw the participation of several MPs, Delhi ministers, MLAs, councillors and other public representatives at different ghats, including Nizamuddin, Kalindi Kunj, Signature Bridge, Old Railway Bridge and Sonia Vihar.

Malhotra said the drive should mark the beginning of sustained efforts to clean the river rather than remain a symbolic exercise.