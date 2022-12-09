Thrashed by security guards, drug addict dies

PTI

New Delhi, December 8

A 26-year-old man was allegedly beaten and was left to die on road by some security guards at a Metro construction site in northwest Delhi, the police said on Thursday.

The man, identified as Suraj, a drug addict, succumbed to his wounds on Thursday evening, they said.

According to the police, the guards, deployed at a Metro construction site on GT Karnal road, attacked Suraj on suspicion of being a thief.

The matter came to light on Wednesday around 6 pm when police received information from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital regarding a patient declared brought dead by a doctor.

In his medical report, the doctor mentioned that the patient had multiple bruises and abrasions on his body and a sustained hematoma over the temporal region, a senior police officer said.