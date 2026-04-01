Three arrested for killing 33-yr-old man in Delhi

The police have arrested three men for allegedly killing a 33-year-old man whose decomposed body was found in an open field in outer north Delhi’s Mungeshpur area, officials said on Wednesday.

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The accused have been identified as Indrajeet, Sagar and Monty, all residents of Occhandi village.

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Victim Pradeep, a resident of Occhandi village, had gone missing on March 29 after leaving home with three associates. His body was found on March 31 following a PCR call, after which a case was registered.

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According to the police, Pradeep was last seen consuming liquor with the accused in the Mungeshpur area. He had spoken to his wife later that evening, informing her that his scooter had developed a puncture near the Sohti-Kutubgarh road and that he would return home soon.

During investigation, police teams tracked the movements of the suspects, who were frequently changing locations and using phones of passersby to evade detection. One of the accused, Indrajeet, contacted his brother using borrowed phones from different locations, including Mumbai and Haridwar, which helped the police trace them, a senior officer said.

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The police said the accused were eventually tracked to the Badli and Narela railway station areas through technical surveillance and CCTV footage.