Three arrested for preparing forged passports, visas

New Delhi, December 28
The Delhi Police today arrested three persons for allegedly duping people on the pretext of sending them abroad.
The gang was involved in preparing forged passports, fake visas, and other travel documents in connivance with their accomplices operating in Delhi and Punjab.
The police recovered a passport and two forged visas of different countries from them. The suspects have been identified as Jasvinder Singh Barmi (60), Baljinder Singh (61) and Harcharan Singh (40).
The police informed that Jasvinder Singh Barmi was the mastermind of the entire racket. Jasvinder, a Class X drop out, had been in the business of sending people abroad on the basis of forged documents, said the police.
