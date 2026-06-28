DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Three arrested for temple thefts; Rs 21,000 cash recovered in Gurugram

Three arrested for temple thefts; Rs 21,000 cash recovered in Gurugram

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:51 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused in the custody of the Gurugram police.
Advertisement

The Gurugram police have arrested three men in connection with thefts at temples. The accused allegedly carried out thefts at two temples on the same night. The police recovered Rs 21,000 in cash and the CNG auto-rickshaw used in the crime from their possession.

Advertisement

According to the police, a complaint was lodged at the Sadar police station on June 23 regarding the theft of cash from the donation box of a temple in Jharsa village by unidentified persons. Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR.

Advertisement

During the investigation, a Crime Unit Sector-39 team arrested the three accused from Wazirabad village on Friday. They were identified as Ratan, a resident of Chanderia village in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan, who was living at a jhuggi near JMD, Sector 65; Azad, a resident of Rawliya village in Limbada, Chittorgarh district, Rajasthan; and Kanha Ram, a resident of Madhubani village in Tonk district, Rajasthan. The latter two were living at Wazirabad Dhani Jhuggi in Gurugram.

Advertisement

“During interrogation, the accused also disclosed their involvement in another temple theft case under the jurisdiction of the Sector 50 police station. They confessed to committing thefts at two temples on the same night. We recovered Rs 21,000 in cash and a CNG auto-rickshaw used in the crime from their possession. Further questioning of the accused is under way,” a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts