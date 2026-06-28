Three arrested for temple thefts; Rs 21,000 cash recovered in Gurugram

The Gurugram police have arrested three men in connection with thefts at temples. The accused allegedly carried out thefts at two temples on the same night. The police recovered Rs 21,000 in cash and the CNG auto-rickshaw used in the crime from their possession.

Advertisement

According to the police, a complaint was lodged at the Sadar police station on June 23 regarding the theft of cash from the donation box of a temple in Jharsa village by unidentified persons. Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR.

Advertisement

During the investigation, a Crime Unit Sector-39 team arrested the three accused from Wazirabad village on Friday. They were identified as Ratan, a resident of Chanderia village in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan, who was living at a jhuggi near JMD, Sector 65; Azad, a resident of Rawliya village in Limbada, Chittorgarh district, Rajasthan; and Kanha Ram, a resident of Madhubani village in Tonk district, Rajasthan. The latter two were living at Wazirabad Dhani Jhuggi in Gurugram.

Advertisement

“During interrogation, the accused also disclosed their involvement in another temple theft case under the jurisdiction of the Sector 50 police station. They confessed to committing thefts at two temples on the same night. We recovered Rs 21,000 in cash and a CNG auto-rickshaw used in the crime from their possession. Further questioning of the accused is under way,” a Gurugram police spokesperson said.