Three arrested in Rs 42.92-lakh digital arrest scam in Gurugram

The Gurugram police have arrested three more accused in a Rs 42.92 lakh digital arrest fraud case. Two other accused had been arrested earlier in the case.

Advertisement

Aman lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station (West), Gurugram, on May 12. He alleged that between May 7 and 11, a fraudster posing as a CBI officer placed him under a “digital arrest” and, through threats and intimidation, induced him to transfer Rs 42.92 lakh via RTGS. A case was registered under the relevant sections.

Advertisement

The police arrested Suhail Akhtar, Anas Ansari and Usman, all residents of Roorkee in Uttarakhand. Suhail and Anas were arrested on June 2, while Usman was arrested on June 3.

Advertisement

Earlier, the police had arrested Avdhesh, a resident of Kinana village in Jind district, and Manoj Kumar, a resident of Rewari, on May 17 in connection with the case.

“It emerged that Avdhesh, Kumar and Akhtar were the account holders into whose bank accounts the defrauded money was transferred. They received payment for allowing their accounts to be used. Ansari and Usman allegedly withdrew the cash for a commission and handed it over to another person. The accused are being questioned about their role in this and other similar cases. The investigation is ongoing,” said a spokesperson of the Gurugram police.