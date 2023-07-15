Three boys drown, were bathing in floodwaters

Tribune News Service

In a tragic incident, three boys drowned while taking a bath in floodwater near the Mukundpur Chowk metro construction site.

The incident took place around 4.30 pm on Friday, the Delhi Fire Services said. The children were taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead. These are the first deaths to be reported in the Delhi floods. The victims have been identified as Piyush (13), Nikhil (10) and Ashish (13), said the Fire Department.

Though the water level in the Yamuna receded in the past 24 hours, many parts of the city remained inundated. A damaged regulator let the Yamuna water flow back towards the city and flooded ITO and Rajghat. The water even reached the Supreme Court complex.

After the damaged regulator could not be fixed, CM Arvind Kejriwal has sought help from the Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Delhi Floods Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj — who along with the Delhi Chief Minister visited the site where the regulator was damaged — has blamed the Delhi L-G for the delay in the repair.

Bhardwaj claimed that he had asked the officials concerned to deploy NDRF teams to fix the regulator but ‘there was no response’.

Reacting to this, Delhi secretariat office sources said Saurabh Bhardwaj was advised to take responsibility as minister and refrain from immature, uninformed and politically-motivated behaviour, especially during times of distress.

“The NDRF is mandated for carrying out the relief and rescue operations during disasters, something that it has been doing in Delhi since the recent flooding started in the city. The NDRF is not responsible for carrying out regular engineering works (to fix the regulator),” said a senior official of the L-G secretariat.

After a relief for a couple of days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a fresh alert of heavy rainfall for Himachal Pradesh for the next five days. The hill state has already been battered by landslides and flashfloods over the past few days.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, and heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh & Uttar Pradesh is likely to continue during the next five days,” issuing a yellow alert for Himachal, said the IMD. The heavy rain in HP is likely to affect ongoing rescue and relief operations there. Uttarakhand is also expected to receive heavy rainfall, according to the IMD.