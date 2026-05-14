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Home / Delhi / Three cybercriminals land in Nuh police net

Three cybercriminals land in Nuh police net

Fake SIM cards, cellphones, cyber fraud-related data recovered

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:33 AM May 14, 2026 IST
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The Nuh police arrested three cybercriminals involved in sextortion and online fraud through fake messages. The police recovered fake SIM cards, mobile phones and data related to cyber fraud from them.

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According to the police, the cyber team traced the location of a suspicious mobile number through the portal and reached the Ferozepur Namak area on Tuesday, where an accused Salman, a resident of Reethth, was arrested.

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During the search, two mobile phones and a fake SIM card were recovered from his possession. The search of the mobile phones revealed WhatsApp accounts, screenshots linked to cyber fraud, sextortion videos and photographs of several young women.

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In another operation, the police got information that Zahid and Usaid, residents of Jaivant village, were defrauding people by sending fake text messages.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided Hussainpur village and arrested both accused. Mobile phones recovered from them contained fake debit messages, barcodes, WhatsApp chats and data related to cyber fraud.

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“Investigation revealed that the accused were defrauding people online using fake SIM cards and social media accounts. We are questioning the accused,” said a spokesperson for the Nuh police.

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