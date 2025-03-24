Three-day Adirang Mahotsav celebrates India’s rich tribal heritage

The seventh edition of the National School of Drama’s (NSD) Adirang Mahotsav, also known as Adirangam, concluded on March 23 after a spectacular three-day celebrations on the NSD premises here.

Dedicated to showcasing the vibrant traditions of India’s indigenous communities, the festival brought together nearly 300 tribal artistes from across the country, offering a rich blend of performances, crafts and discussions.

The closing ceremony was held at NSD’s open lawn and was graced by renowned actor and NSD alumnus Shrivardhan Trivedi as the chief guest, alongside NSD Director Chittaranjan Tripathy and Registrar Pradeep K Mohanty.

Reflecting on the success of the festival, Tripathy emphasised the importance of bringing tribal cultures into mainstream artistic circles. He highlighted how the overwhelming response from audiences reaffirmed the need for a dedicated platform that celebrates the immense talent and heritage of India’s indigenous communities.

The festival featured a breathtaking array of performances, with tribal dance and music groups from 13 states showcasing their cultural expressions. The audience witnessed mesmerising acts such as Rabha dance from Assam, Gussadi from Andhra Pradesh, Siddi Dhamal from Gujarat and Paika dance from Jharkhand. Each performance reflected the deep connection these communities have with nature, history and tradition, offering a rare glimpse into the soul of India’s indigenous culture.

One of the standout moments of the festival was the opening day theatre production of Bir Birsa, directed by Jeetrai Hansda. Presented by the Maidi’s Artists Association of Tribe from Jharkhand, the play paid tribute to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, whose resistance against British colonial rule in the late 19th century remains an inspiration for tribal communities today. The production, featuring 18 talented performers from the Santhal tribe, was a powerful retelling of Munda’s fight for tribal rights and dignity.

Beyond performances, the festival also delved into the academic and cultural discourse surrounding indigenous art. On the second day, the NSD hosted a seminar titled ‘Centring the Margin: Mainstreaming the Indigenous Performance Traditions of India’. Scholars, theatre practitioners and artistes came together to discuss strategies for preserving and promoting India’s tribal traditions.

The keynote address was delivered by Prof (Dr) Ramesh Chandra Gaur of the IGNCA, with other notable speakers, including NSD’s Dean of Academics Santanu Bose and Assistant Professor Md Abdul Kadir Shah. The discussion emphasised the importance of research, documentation and cultural policymaking in safeguarding India’s indigenous art forms.

A major highlight of Adirang Mahotsav was its Craft Mela where visitors could explore and purchase exquisite handmade artifacts created by tribal artisans. The exhibition featured an impressive selection of traditional crafts, including brass Bhareva art, Madhubani paintings, papier-mâché sculptures, bamboo crafts and Assam handloom textiles. Additionally, a special photography exhibition on Santhali heritage, curated by researcher Dr Partha Gupta, provided deeper insights into tribal culture and traditions.

As the festival came to a close, it became evident that Adirang Mahotsav was more than just an event. It was a celebration of India’s rich tribal heritage and an important step toward giving indigenous communities the recognition they deserve.