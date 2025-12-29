Three-day Winter Theatre Festival blends satire, folk, social conflict

The National School of Drama’s Winter Theatre Festival drew to a resonant close on Sunday at the NCUI Auditorium, South Delhi, with “Mai Ri Main Kase Kahun”, a poignant musical narrative that explored the emotional landscapes of women negotiating desire, duty and deeply entrenched social boundaries.

Advertisement

Inspired by Vijaydan Detha’s celebrated short story Duvidha, the production unfolded as an intimate meditation on inner conflict, using folk idioms and restrained storytelling to portray the unspoken struggles of a woman caught between personal longing and patriarchal expectations. Through minimalistic staging, evocative music and measured silences, the play foregrounded how women’s choices - emotional, psychological and social - remain constrained despite claims of progress.

Advertisement

Music served as the emotional spine of the production, with live singing and traditional instruments such as harmonium and sarangi weaving seamlessly into the narrative. The ensemble-driven structure and choral arrangements lent a rhythmic, almost meditative quality to the performance, allowing the audience to absorb not just the story but its emotional aftershocks.

Advertisement

The festival’s final evening encapsulated the broader artistic vision of the festival to present theatre that is socially rooted yet artistically daring. Organised with the support of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and Delhi Tourism, the three-day festival marked NSD’s first Winter Theatre Festival in South Delhi, drawing enthusiastic audiences and reaffirming theatre’s role as a mirror to society.

Earlier in the festival, audiences were treated to “Taj Mahal Ka Tender”, a sharp political satire directed by Chitranjan Tripathi and written by Ajay Shukla on the opening day on Friday. The play reimagined the construction of the Taj Mahal through the lens of modern bureaucracy, with Emperor Shah Jahan navigating a maze of files, tenders and red tape. Blending humour with critique, the production used satire to expose institutional inertia and administrative absurdities, drawing sustained laughter and reflection from the audience.

Advertisement

The second day featured “Babu Ji”, a moving production by NSD Repertory Company directed by Rajesh Singh and adapted from a story by noted Hindi writer Mithileshwar. Rooted in folk tradition, the play explored the life of a man torn between personal passion and social responsibility. Through the protagonist’s deep bond with music —particularly tabla and harmonium — the narrative traced the quiet erosion of individuality in the face of societal expectations. The performance stood out for its emotional restraint, live folk music and evocative staging, capturing the loneliness and dignity of a man who chooses art as both refuge and resistance.

Across three days, the Winter Theatre Festival emerged as a compelling celebration of storytelling that bridged tradition and contemporary concerns. With its blend of satire, folk expression and emotional depth, the festival reaffirmed theatre’s enduring power to provoke thought, evoke empathy and reflect the complexities of human experience.