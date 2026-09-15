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Home / Delhi / Three Delhi schools receive bomb threat email, declared hoax

Three Delhi schools receive bomb threat email, declared hoax

Army Public School and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya receive bomb threat emails on Tuesday, prompting security checks and evacuation of students from premises

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New Delhi, Updated At : 02:01 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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A Delhi Police vehicle present near The British School, which is among several schools across the city that received a bomb threat, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Image credit/ANI
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At least three schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Tuesday, prompting security checks and evacuation of students from the premises, an official said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, it received a call from Army Public School in the Dhaula Kuan area.

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Following the information, police and other emergency response teams were alerted and students were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

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Security personnel checked the school buildings and surrounding areas for any suspicious object or material. Police were also looking into the source of the emails and examining the details of the threats as part of the probe.

The officer said no explosive or suspicious object was found during the checks. The threat was subsequently declared a hoax after security agencies completed their inspection, he said.

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Sardar Patel Vidyalaya was among the schools that received a threat.

In a notice, the school said all students were safely evacuated from the premises after a security threat was received. Police were informed and were taking necessary steps, it said.

The middle school students had completed their examinations, while senior school students had completed most of their examinations, according to the notice.

The school said it would assess the situation carefully before taking a decision on the remaining senior school examinations.

Further investigation is underway to identify the sender of the emails, officials said.

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