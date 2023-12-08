Three get life term for couple's murder in 2020

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 7

The District and Sessions Court of Gurugram has sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for murdering a couple and imposed a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh each on the convicts.

On June 28, 2020, the convicts, identified as Ashok, Ayush and Vishal, had stabbed Guddu Singh and his wife Renu to death after offering them a lift and robbing them of their belongings in Surya Vihar here. Following this, the police recovered their bodies on a roadside with their legs and hands tied up with a rope.

