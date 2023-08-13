Three Haryana nurses among PM Modi's guests for Independence Day event

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, August 12
Three nurses from Haryana are among Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2,923 special guests invited for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15.
Among the 2,923 special invitees from all across India are sarpanches of “vibrant” villages (border villages where the government is developing infrastructure), teachers, nurses, farmers, and fishermen.
In all, 50 nurses have been invited from all over the country, and three of them are from Haryana.
One of them, Savita Rani, a nursing officer at the Blood Bank of Badshah Khan Civil Hospital, Faridabad, hailed the initiative, saying she, her family and hospital employees were elated at this special invitation.
Savita Rani had earlier been felicitated by the President, Droupadi Murmu, on Nursing Day for her outstanding work during the Covid-19 pandemic.
