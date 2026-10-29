Three held for cyber fraud in Nuh

Nuh police have arrested three cyber criminals allegedly involved in fraudulent bookings on the Rapido app and scams involving the purchase of old currency notes and coins. Four mobile phones and SIM cards were recovered from the accused, and two separate cases were registered at the cyber police station in Nuh.

According to police, a complaint surfaced on Tuesday during the screening of suspicious mobile numbers on the ‘Samanvay’ portal. The complaint was filed by Sudhir Kanojia, a resident of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

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Acting on the complaint and technical data, a police team traced the mobile number to an empty field near the road connecting Singar and Nai villages. The team arrested the accused, identified as Mustakim, a resident of Nai village. A mobile phone containing the relevant SIM card was recovered from his possession.

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The police found that WhatsApp and the Rapido app accounts linked to the mobile number were logged in on the phone. Images related to barcodes and Rapido ride bookings were also found in its gallery.

In a separate operation on Tuesday, police arrested two other accused, identified as Sabir and Asap Ali alias Osaf, residents of Daurakhi village, near Salamba bypass.

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During the search, two mobile phones were recovered from Sabir, while a mobile phone and four additional SIM cards were seized from Asap Ali alias Osaf. The recovered phones contained WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business accounts logged in using various SIM numbers. One of the phones also had a PhonePe account logged in.

The police said the two accused concealed their identities and lured people with promises of buying old currency notes and coins at high prices. They subsequently defrauded their victims by collecting ‘registration fees’ through QR codes.

“We are questioning the accused who were involved in different kinds of cyber frauds,” a police spokesperson said.