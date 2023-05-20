Three held for kidnapping

Jaipur, May 19
Three men were arrested here for allegedly abducting a Delhi resident and robbing him of Rs 10 lakh and his luxury car worth Rs 1 crore, police said on Friday.
Ramnagariya SHO Vishnu Kumar Khatri said the victim, Parvendra Singh, was on a visit to Jaipur when he was abducted by four persons, who extorted from him Rs 10 lakh and his car as ransom.
Based on Singh's complaint, a case was registered on March 11 against the four accused under Sections 364 (A) and 392 of the IPC.
