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Home / Delhi / Three held for Rs 26L cyber fraud in guise of insurance, govt bonds

Three held for Rs 26L cyber fraud in guise of insurance, govt bonds

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:52 AM May 29, 2026 IST
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Three cyber fraudsters in the custody of the Gurugram police.
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The Gurugram police arrested three persons for allegedly running a cyber fraud racket in the name of insurance policies and government bonds. The accused allegedly cheated people through a call centre by making fraudulent calls. The police recovered 13 mobile phones, seven SIM cards and Rs 50,000 in cash from their possession.

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According to the police, a complaint was lodged at the Cyber Crime police station in Manesar on January 21. The complainant alleged that a person posing as a representative of One Server Capital Advice LLP misled him into investing in insurance policies and government bonds and cheated him of around Rs 26 lakh. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections.

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Acting on the case, a police team arrested the three accused from Ghaziabad on Tuesday. They were identified as Udit Chopra (31), originally from Jagatpura in North Delhi; Jitesh Kumar Srivastava (34), originally from Shastri Nagar in North West Delhi; and Himanshu Premi, alias Sardar (32), originally from North East Delhi. All three were presently living in Ghaziabad.

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The police produced Jitesh Kumar Srivastava and Himanshu Premi before a court and secured three days’ police remand for further questioning, while Udit Chopra was sent to judicial custody.

“During investigation, it was found that Himanshu and Jitesh were working in an insurance company in Ghaziabad. They had set up a call centre and used company data to contact people, mislead them in the name of insurance policies and government bonds, and commit fraud. Udit Chopra was hired to make fraudulent calls,” said ACP Cyber Gaurav Phogat.

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The police said the defrauded money was transferred to a bank account and later withdrawn through ATM and cheque transactions. Earlier, the police had arrested bank account holder Shyam and Arjun Singh, who allegedly withdrew cash through ATMs, on May 6. On May 8, Dharmendra Singh, accused of providing SIM cards, and Amit Kumar Yadav, alias Satyam, accused of withdrawing cash from ATMs, were arrested from Uttar Pradesh. The police said further questioning of the accused is under way.

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