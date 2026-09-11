Three held in Gurugram for loan fraud; 12 mobiles, 13 ATM cards seized

The Gurugram police have arrested three men for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of arranging loans. The police recovered 12 mobile phones, a laptop, five bank passbooks, seven chequebooks and 13 ATM cards from them.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Inspector Dinesh Kumar raided a flat at Pyramid Urban Homes, Sector 70A, on Wednesday and arrested the three suspects.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Shibang Prasad of Buramal, Jharsuguda, Odisha; Neeraj Kumar Sah of Koilwar, Bhojpur, Bihar; and Prashant Kumar Singh of Uttar Patti, Kobil, Nalanda, Bihar. They were residing at Pyramid Urban Homes. A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station (South).

Advertisement

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told the police that they used fake loan advertisements on Facebook and Instagram to lure victims. After receiving enquiries, they collected the victims’ documents and arranged loans of Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 through the Ram Fincorp Finance app.

The police said the accused then promised higher loan amounts and persuaded victims to transfer the sanctioned amount through QR codes to online gaming websites. They allegedly transferred the money from their gaming accounts to their own bank accounts.

Advertisement

“When victims contacted them about repayment, the accused told them that the smaller loan need not be repaid. The victims realised they had been cheated when the finance company later demanded repayment,” said Gaurav Fogat, ACP (Cyber). The accused are being questioned and further investigation is underway.