DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Three held in Gurugram for loan fraud; 12 mobiles, 13 ATM cards seized

Three held in Gurugram for loan fraud; 12 mobiles, 13 ATM cards seized

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:55 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused in the custody of the Gurugram police.
Advertisement

The Gurugram police have arrested three men for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of arranging loans. The police recovered 12 mobile phones, a laptop, five bank passbooks, seven chequebooks and 13 ATM cards from them.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Inspector Dinesh Kumar raided a flat at Pyramid Urban Homes, Sector 70A, on Wednesday and arrested the three suspects.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Shibang Prasad of Buramal, Jharsuguda, Odisha; Neeraj Kumar Sah of Koilwar, Bhojpur, Bihar; and Prashant Kumar Singh of Uttar Patti, Kobil, Nalanda, Bihar. They were residing at Pyramid Urban Homes. A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station (South).

Advertisement

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told the police that they used fake loan advertisements on Facebook and Instagram to lure victims. After receiving enquiries, they collected the victims’ documents and arranged loans of Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 through the Ram Fincorp Finance app.

The police said the accused then promised higher loan amounts and persuaded victims to transfer the sanctioned amount through QR codes to online gaming websites. They allegedly transferred the money from their gaming accounts to their own bank accounts.

Advertisement

“When victims contacted them about repayment, the accused told them that the smaller loan need not be repaid. The victims realised they had been cheated when the finance company later demanded repayment,” said Gaurav Fogat, ACP (Cyber). The accused are being questioned and further investigation is underway.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts