Three illegal jeans dying units sealed

In order to curb water pollution by illegal factories, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sealed three jeans dying units that were operating without licence, in Kalyanpuri, Shahdara South Zone, officials said on Wednesday.

The action is part of the MCD’s ongoing efforts to curb unauthorised and polluting industrial activities that pose environmental and public health risks in residential areas.

The operation was conducted by the General Branch team of Shahdara South Zone with the support of the Delhi Police.

Badal Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Shahdara South Zone, said the MCD would continue to take strict action against illegal and polluting units within its jurisdiction.

He emphasised that such drives would be intensified to ensure cleaner and safer neighbourhoods. He urged residents to report any such unauthorised activities to the corporation.