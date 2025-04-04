Three jailed for supplying illegal arms in Gurugram

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Diwan has sentenced two persons to 10 years of imprisonment and one person to four years of imprisonment for supplying illegal weapons.

According to the police, an illegal weapon supplier was arrested on March 19, 2022. The accused, identified as Abhishek, alias Gabbar, a resident of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 25 countrymade pistols and two cartridges were seized. During interrogation, he revealed the name of his two accomplices. The police also arrested his aides, who were identified as Abhishek, alias Jeetu, and Sunil. An FIR was registered against them at the Manesar police station.

After arresting them, the police team investigated the case thoroughly, collected all necessary evidence and witnesses

and presented them in the court.

“On the basis of the chargesheet filed by the Gurugram Police and the evidence and witnesses collected by the police, the court of Additional Session Judge Sunil Kumar Dewan on Thursday sentenced two Abhishek, alias Gabbar, and Abhishek, alias Jeetu, to 10 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on them. The court sentenced Sunil to four years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 4,000 on him,” said a

spokesperson for the Gurugram police.