Three killed after wall collapses at petrol pump in Gurugram

Three labourers died when the wall at a petrol pump collapsed due to heavy rain and storm in Softa village of Palwal on Wednesday. Three others were also seriously injured and were admitted to BK Hospital, Faridabad, and later referred to a higher centre in Delhi.

The wall collapsed on six labourers, who were reportedly returning home from work. Two of them died on the spot while the third succumbed to his injuries later. A senior police official said the deceased had not been identified yet. But, the police were making all possible efforts to identify them.