DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Delhi / Three killed after wall collapses at petrol pump in Gurugram

Three killed after wall collapses at petrol pump in Gurugram

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 12:52 AM Jul 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

Three labourers died when the wall at a petrol pump collapsed due to heavy rain and storm in Softa village of Palwal on Wednesday. Three others were also seriously injured and were admitted to BK Hospital, Faridabad, and later referred to a higher centre in Delhi.

Advertisement

The wall collapsed on six labourers, who were reportedly returning home from work. Two of them died on the spot while the third succumbed to his injuries later. A senior police official said the deceased had not been identified yet. But, the police were making all possible efforts to identify them.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts