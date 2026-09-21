DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Three killed as dumper crashes into crane, auto in Delhi's Sarita Vihar

Three killed as dumper crashes into crane, auto in Delhi's Sarita Vihar

3 others suffer injuries, one person escapes unhurt

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:04 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

Three persons, including an HR manager, were killed and three others injured after a medium-size dumper allegedly crashed into a stationary crane and an auto-rickshaw carrying workers engaged in the installation of CCTV cameras for the Delhi Traffic Police in southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar in the early hours of Sunday.

The accident occurred around 3.20 am on Road No. 13 under the jurisdiction of the Sarita Vihar police station. According to the police, the dumper, bearing registration number of Haryana, was coming from Noida.

Advertisement

The deceased have been identified as Umesh (23) and Praveen (35), both residents of Sangam Vihar; and Suraj (34), an HR manager. The police said Suraj’s complete details are being obtained from his employer.

Advertisement

The injured were identified as Akash (20) and Anup (26), both residents of Sangam Vihar, and Khem Singh (40), a resident of Rohini. They were shifted to hospital for medical treatment. Another person, identified as Sudhir, a resident of Sangam Vihar, escaped unhurt.

The dumper driver, who allegedly fled the spot after the accident, is yet to be traced. The police said an investigation had been launched and efforts were being made to trace the driver. Circumstances leading to the collision are being investigated.

Advertisement

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. The police are also recording statements of the injured persons and witnesses to establish the sequence of events.

According to the police, the workers were carrying out CCTV installation work at the time of the accident. Two of them were on the crane and were engaged in installing cameras, while others were near the auto-rickshaw.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts