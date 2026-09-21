Three persons, including an HR manager, were killed and three others injured after a medium-size dumper allegedly crashed into a stationary crane and an auto-rickshaw carrying workers engaged in the installation of CCTV cameras for the Delhi Traffic Police in southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar in the early hours of Sunday.

The accident occurred around 3.20 am on Road No. 13 under the jurisdiction of the Sarita Vihar police station. According to the police, the dumper, bearing registration number of Haryana, was coming from Noida.

Advertisement

The deceased have been identified as Umesh (23) and Praveen (35), both residents of Sangam Vihar; and Suraj (34), an HR manager. The police said Suraj’s complete details are being obtained from his employer.

Advertisement

The injured were identified as Akash (20) and Anup (26), both residents of Sangam Vihar, and Khem Singh (40), a resident of Rohini. They were shifted to hospital for medical treatment. Another person, identified as Sudhir, a resident of Sangam Vihar, escaped unhurt.

The dumper driver, who allegedly fled the spot after the accident, is yet to be traced. The police said an investigation had been launched and efforts were being made to trace the driver. Circumstances leading to the collision are being investigated.

Advertisement

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. The police are also recording statements of the injured persons and witnesses to establish the sequence of events.

According to the police, the workers were carrying out CCTV installation work at the time of the accident. Two of them were on the crane and were engaged in installing cameras, while others were near the auto-rickshaw.