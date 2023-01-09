Three killed as elevator crashes in Delhi factory

New Delhi, January 8
Three persons died and one was injured after an elevator came crashing down in a factory in west Delhi’s Naraina area on Sunday evening, the police said.
The deceased were identified as Kulwant Singh (30) and Deepak Kumar (26), both residents of Inderpuri, and Sunny (33), a resident of Suleman Nagar, they said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said the police received information from DDU and BLK Kapoor hospitals at around 5.40 pm that some people had been brought there after an elevator crashed at a factory in Naraina Industrial Area Phase-1. Kulwant, Deepak and Sunny were declared brought dead at the DDU Hospital, the police said.
The injured was identified as Suraj (24), a resident of Gol Market, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...