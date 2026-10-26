Three killed as trailer truck rams van in Nuh

Three young men from Gurugram were killed and another was seriously injured in a road accident near Ferozepur Jhirka in Nuh district late last night. A speeding trailer truck rammed into their Eeco van near the Housing Board Colony cut on National Highway 248A.

According to the police, the four men were returning home after attending an engagement ceremony in Ferozepur Jhirka when an out-of-control trailer truck rammed into their van. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was badly mangled, creating chaos at the scene. After the accident, the truck driver abandoned his vehicle and fled. A senior police officer said the van was so badly damaged that it was difficult to retrieve the bodies. The police, with the help of local residents, brought in a bulldozer to clear the wreckage. After considerable effort, they managed to recover all three bodies.

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The deceased were identified as Ravi (28), a resident of Feroz Gandhi Colony in Gurugram; Anil (26), a resident of Ram Mandir area in Sohna; and Sonu, a resident of Sohna who was driving the van. According to the police, they had gone to Ferozepur Jhirka to attend the engagement ceremony of Sanjay’s son.

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Family members said Sonu had worked for the Sohna Municipal Council but had recently lost his job and was unemployed. His family welcomed a daughter just two months ago.

Two co-workers killed in Gurugram road accident

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Two young men were killed and their companion seriously injured after a speeding vehicle hit them on the Bilaspur-Tauru road on Saturday night. The three were standing by the roadside while returning home after work when the accident occurred. The deceased were identified as Mohit and Pankaj, while the injured youth was identified as Mukul. All three were residents of Jaurasi village in the Tauru area.