DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Three killed as trailer truck rams van in Nuh

Three killed as trailer truck rams van in Nuh

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:37 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The ill-fated vehicles involved in the accident in Nuh.
Advertisement

Three young men from Gurugram were killed and another was seriously injured in a road accident near Ferozepur Jhirka in Nuh district late last night. A speeding trailer truck rammed into their Eeco van near the Housing Board Colony cut on National Highway 248A.

According to the police, the four men were returning home after attending an engagement ceremony in Ferozepur Jhirka when an out-of-control trailer truck rammed into their van. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was badly mangled, creating chaos at the scene. After the accident, the truck driver abandoned his vehicle and fled. A senior police officer said the van was so badly damaged that it was difficult to retrieve the bodies. The police, with the help of local residents, brought in a bulldozer to clear the wreckage. After considerable effort, they managed to recover all three bodies.

Advertisement

The deceased were identified as Ravi (28), a resident of Feroz Gandhi Colony in Gurugram; Anil (26), a resident of Ram Mandir area in Sohna; and Sonu, a resident of Sohna who was driving the van. According to the police, they had gone to Ferozepur Jhirka to attend the engagement ceremony of Sanjay’s son.

Advertisement

Family members said Sonu had worked for the Sohna Municipal Council but had recently lost his job and was unemployed. His family welcomed a daughter just two months ago.

Two co-workers killed in Gurugram road accident

Advertisement

Two young men were killed and their companion seriously injured after a speeding vehicle hit them on the Bilaspur-Tauru road on Saturday night. The three were standing by the roadside while returning home after work when the accident occurred. The deceased were identified as Mohit and Pankaj, while the injured youth was identified as Mukul. All three were residents of Jaurasi village in the Tauru area.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts