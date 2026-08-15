Three members of Tillu Tajpuria gang arrested over extortion bid

The police have arrested three alleged shooters of the Tillu Tajpur-Kaushal Chaudhary-Gurvinder Baba gang, foiling their ‘plans’ to carry out firing at establishments for extortion, officials said on Friday.

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The accused have been identified as Hemant alias; Nayan Aggarwal; and Durgesh Rai alias Devil. Two semi-automatic pistols and 11 live cartridges were seized from the accused, police said.

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According to the Special Cell, the three were operating on the directions of Gurvinder alias Baba, who is based in the US. The arrests came amid heightened activity involving rival gangs following the murder of Harish Mathur, an aide of gangster Dinesh Karala, on July 30.

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Police said the team had been monitoring active gang members and shooters operating in the Delhi-NCR region for more than 10 days.

On August 2, police received information about the presence of two alleged active shooters or local handlers of the gang in Paschim Vihar. A team laid a trap near the district park and apprehended Hemant and Nayan. One semi-automatic pistol and eight live cartridges were recovered from them.

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During interrogation, the two allegedly disclosed that they had travelled to Zirakpur in May on Gurvinder Baba’s instructions to collect a consignment of arms and ammunition. They allegedly collected the weapons from a field at a location shared by Gurvinder and subsequently delivered them to one of his contacts in Delhi.

Police said the duo also disclosed that they had travelled to Chandigarh in May and allegedly attempted to carry out firing at two salons for extortion, but failed. They were allegedly planning to make another attempt when they were arrested.

On August 8, police apprehended another alleged associate, Durgesh Rai alias Devil. According to police, he had allegedly carried out firing at a house located in fields in Karnal, Haryana, on the directions of Gurvinder Baba. He was also previously involved in an abduction and robbery case registered in Rajasthan, police said.