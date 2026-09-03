Three MPs, 33 MLAs attend DDA meet over Delhi Master Plan-2047

The implementation of Master Plan for Delhi-2047 (MPD-2047) has moved into a wider consultation phase, with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) beginning discussions with elected representatives on how some of its key provisions should take shape on the ground.

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The first stakeholder meeting was held on Tuesday following directions from Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Three MPs and 33 MLAs took part in the consultation, marking the beginning of a three-month engagement exercise planned by the DDA.

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The meeting was attended by MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Manoj Tiwari and Praveen Khandelwal, along with 33 Delhi MLAs. DDA Vice-Chairman N Saravana Kumar briefed the representatives on provisions of the newly notified master plan. The elected representatives sought 15 days to submit their detailed observations in writing.

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The discussions covered some of the more significant and potentially far-reaching elements of the plan, including Transit Oriented Development (TOD), High-Density Corridors (HDC), Land Pooling, the Local Development Area (LDA) and unauthorised colonies.

The consultation with MPs and MLAs is the first step in what the DDA has described as a wider stakeholder engagement exercise. About 20 meetings are planned over the next three months, bringing different groups involved in Delhi’s planning and development into the process.

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The discussions will also extend to land pooling, redevelopment of group housing, low-density areas, the Yamuna and blue-green zones, heritage conservation, mixed use and commercial areas, in-situ slum redevelopment, decongestion, and development of education and medical hubs.

Bidhuri puts forward wider list of demands

BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri sought inclusion of O-Zone villages and colonies and 69 affluent colonies in the regularised colonies list. He suggested declaring 351 MCD surveyed roads commercial and surveying other roads where over 70 per cent of shops are operating. He also sought regularisation of extended village populations, implementation of the 1-acre GDA policy, freehold rights for colonies of people who came to Delhi after the Partition, ownership rights for Lajpat Rai Market shopkeepers and de-sealing of around 13,000 sealed shops. His suggestions were supported by BJP and Opposition legislators.