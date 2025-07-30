DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Three nabbed after brief encounter in Gurugram

Three nabbed after brief encounter in Gurugram

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 07:58 AM Jul 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Gurugram police have nabbed three persons following a brief encounter while they were planning to commit robbery at gunpoint. One of the accused sustained injuries, following which he was admitted to hospital. The police have seized an illegal pistol, a live cartridge, five empty cartridges, a stick and a motorcycle from their possession.

Advertisement

According to the police, a Sector 17 crime unit team received information that three persons were standing near a railway underpass with the intention of robbing passersby at gunpoint. Acting on the information, a team, led by Sub-Inspector Sumit Kumar, conducted a raid. Sensing the arrival of the police team, the three men tried to run away, but when the police team warned them to surrender, one of them fired at the police team.

“When the accused kept firing, two shots were fired by police in retaliation, of which one bullet hit an accused’s leg and then the police team caught the accused. The accused were identified as Shravan (25) and Mangat Singh (20) and Prince (19). Sharvan, who was injured during the encounter, is being treated at the hospital,” said a spokesperson for the Gurugram police.

Advertisement

An FIR was registered against all of the three at the Sector 10 police station, and Mangat and Prince were being questioned while Sharvan would be interrogated after being discharged from the hospital, he added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts