Three nabbed after brief encounter in Gurugram

The Gurugram police have nabbed three persons following a brief encounter while they were planning to commit robbery at gunpoint. One of the accused sustained injuries, following which he was admitted to hospital. The police have seized an illegal pistol, a live cartridge, five empty cartridges, a stick and a motorcycle from their possession.

According to the police, a Sector 17 crime unit team received information that three persons were standing near a railway underpass with the intention of robbing passersby at gunpoint. Acting on the information, a team, led by Sub-Inspector Sumit Kumar, conducted a raid. Sensing the arrival of the police team, the three men tried to run away, but when the police team warned them to surrender, one of them fired at the police team.

“When the accused kept firing, two shots were fired by police in retaliation, of which one bullet hit an accused’s leg and then the police team caught the accused. The accused were identified as Shravan (25) and Mangat Singh (20) and Prince (19). Sharvan, who was injured during the encounter, is being treated at the hospital,” said a spokesperson for the Gurugram police.

An FIR was registered against all of the three at the Sector 10 police station, and Mangat and Prince were being questioned while Sharvan would be interrogated after being discharged from the hospital, he added.