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Home / Delhi / Three nabbed for offensive graffiti at Singhu Border

Three nabbed for offensive graffiti at Singhu Border

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:22 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested three persons for allegedly painting offensive slogans and graffiti at Delhi’s Singhu Border at the behest of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the police said.

Pannun, who has been designated as an individual terrorist by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, is the chief of the banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). He had claimed responsibility for the graffiti in a post on X, the police said.

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The Special Cell registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the incident. During the probe, the police examined CCTV footage from the Singhu Border and obtained clues that helped identify the accused.

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The police have also recovered the car allegedly used by the accused in connection with the incident. Further investigation is underway.

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