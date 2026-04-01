Three new roads to reduce traffic congestion in South Delhi: Parvesh

In a bid to address persistent traffic congestion in South Delhi, Delhi PWD and Water Minister Parvesh Verma has directed officials to expedite the construction of three key road projects. The decision was taken during a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat in the presence of South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and other officials.

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According to Bidhuri, the proposed road projects are expected to significantly ease traffic pressure in key Assembly segments, including Deoli, Sangam Vihar, Chhatarpur and Tughlakabad, which frequently face congestion due to rapid urbanisation and inadequate road infrastructure.

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The projects include the construction of a Master Plan Road connecting IGNOU to the Tughlakabad Shooting Range via Neb Sarai, Sainik Farms and Deoli Bandh Road. An elevated corridor has also been proposed along the 100-Foota Road in Chhatarpur to streamline traffic movement. In addition, a one-km road beneath the Metro corridor from Harkesh Nagar to Maa Anandmayee Marg is planned to improve connectivity and reduce bottlenecks.

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Senior BJP leaders, including MLA Kartar Singh, district president Maya Bisht, municipal councillor Anita Singhal, and representatives from local Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), were present at the meeting and discussed ground-level challenges with officials.

The minister is also scheduled to visit the Badarpur and Deoli Assembly constituencies later next week on Wednesday along with Bidhuri and government officials to assess traffic issues and review progress on the proposed projects.

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Officials said the initiative is aimed at providing long-term relief to commuters and improving overall traffic flow in South Delhi.