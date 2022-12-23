Three Nigerian nationals held for peddling drugs

New Delhi, December 22
The crime branch has arrested three Nigerian nationals for allegedly peddling 550 grams of Methaqualone, a psychotropic drug, and 1.025 kg of heroin, officials said on Wednesday.
The accused were identified as Uche, Obioha Nicholas Chukwuma and Emeka Dominic. They had come to India on business/tourist visas and continued to stay here illegally.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
World's first intranasal covid vacine to be available in India as booster dose from today
Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation had approved the...
States to undertake mock drill to ensure operational readiness of covid-dedicated facilities
An advisory in this regard will be issued by Union Health Mi...
China hospital data absent from WHO's latest covid reports, raising concern
WHO says gaps in data might be due to Chinese authorities si...
AAP announces Shelly Oberoi as Delhi mayoral candidate
The post of the mayor is reserved for a woman candidate for ...