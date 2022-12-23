Three Nigerian nationals held for peddling drugs

PTI

New Delhi, December 22

The crime branch has arrested three Nigerian nationals for allegedly peddling 550 grams of Methaqualone, a psychotropic drug, and 1.025 kg of heroin, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Uche, Obioha Nicholas Chukwuma and Emeka Dominic. They had come to India on business/tourist visas and continued to stay here illegally.